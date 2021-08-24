Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Donegal recording more than 140 Covid-19 cases per day

Only counties Dublin and Cork are recording more average daily Covid-19 cases than Donegal

Donegal recording more than 140 Covid-19 cases per day

The five-day moving average in the county has increased to 142 from 119  in a week

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal is recording an average of more than 140 Covid-19 cases a day. 

Only counties Dublin and Cork are recording more average daily Covid-19 cases than Donegal, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

The five-day moving average in the county has increased to 142 from 119  in a week. 

Dublin with 504, and Cork with 151, have higher five-day moving averages.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to 1,126.3 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, an increase of 15% in a week, after recording 1,793 cases in 14 days.

The rate in the county is more than twice the national average of 524.12. Monaghan (1,472.6) and Cavan (1,146) have higher infection rates than Donegal.

The Department of Health confirmed a further 1,571 cases of the disease in the State on Tuesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned “there is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities”.

On average, 1,814 confirmed cases of Covid-19 had been reported per day for the previous five days, giving an incidence of 526 per 100,000 population,” he said.

“Please, continue to wear a mask in indoor settings like retail, on public transport and in restaurants and in crowded outdoor settings. This remains a simple but important measure that we all can take to prevent this virus spreading in our communities.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said we should soon reach the peak of the current wave of infections caused by the Delta variant. 

“We have been living with Covid-19 restrictions for a significant period of time – it is now 542 days since we reported the first case of Covid-19 in Ireland. It is understandable that many of us are tired of the public health measures that we continue to advise,” he said.

“Unfortunately, this disease continues to evolve and the very best way we can protect ourselves and each other is to continue to do our very best to follow the public health advice. A high level of protection against the spread of disease is on the horizon once all of us who are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine do so, and importantly, once we all complete the full dosing schedule. You will be fully protected seven to 14 days after your first dose.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media