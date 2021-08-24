Donegal recording more than 140 Covid-19 cases per day

Donegal is recording an average of more than 140 Covid-19 cases a day.

Only counties Dublin and Cork are recording more average daily Covid-19 cases than Donegal, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

The five-day moving average in the county has increased to 142 from 119 in a week.

Dublin with 504, and Cork with 151, have higher five-day moving averages.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to 1,126.3 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, an increase of 15% in a week, after recording 1,793 cases in 14 days.

The rate in the county is more than twice the national average of 524.12. Monaghan (1,472.6) and Cavan (1,146) have higher infection rates than Donegal.

The Department of Health confirmed a further 1,571 cases of the disease in the State on Tuesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned “there is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities”.

On average, 1,814 confirmed cases of Covid-19 had been reported per day for the previous five days, giving an incidence of 526 per 100,000 population,” he said.

“Please, continue to wear a mask in indoor settings like retail, on public transport and in restaurants and in crowded outdoor settings. This remains a simple but important measure that we all can take to prevent this virus spreading in our communities.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said we should soon reach the peak of the current wave of infections caused by the Delta variant.

“We have been living with Covid-19 restrictions for a significant period of time – it is now 542 days since we reported the first case of Covid-19 in Ireland. It is understandable that many of us are tired of the public health measures that we continue to advise,” he said.

“Unfortunately, this disease continues to evolve and the very best way we can protect ourselves and each other is to continue to do our very best to follow the public health advice. A high level of protection against the spread of disease is on the horizon once all of us who are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine do so, and importantly, once we all complete the full dosing schedule. You will be fully protected seven to 14 days after your first dose.”