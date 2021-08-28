Sharp rise in Covid-19 cases at north-west hospitals

Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 22 Covid-19 cases on Friday night up from 12 on Wednesday night
Forty-six patients with Covid-19 are being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals following a sharp rise in admissions in recent days.
There has been increase of more than 80% in the number of cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital between Wednesday night and Friday night.
The hospital was treating 22 cases on Friday night up from 12 on Wednesday night. One case is being treated in ICU. There were five new admissions in the latest 24-hour period.
There has also been an increase in cases at Sligo University Hospital. The number of Covid-19 patients there has risen from 16 on Wednesday to 24 on Friday. It also had five admissions in 24 hours and is treating one case in ICU.
Around the country, 311 cases were being treated in hospitals - down three in 24 hours - with 59 of those in ICU, a decrease of two.
Galway University Hospital is treating the highest number at 32.
