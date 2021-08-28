Search our Archive

28/08/2021

A further 1,997 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

'We continue to see levels of transmission of Covid-19 that are simply too high'

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

On Saturday afternoon, 324 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital with 61 of those in intensive care

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A further 1,997 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State.
The Department of Health said on Saturday afternoon that 324 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital with 61 of those in intensive care.


Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged those who have not been vaccinated to come forward to do so.
In a tweet on Saturday he said: “We continue to see levels of transmission of Covid-19 that are simply too high and would be categorised as a dark red country according to the ECDC. It is important that we continue to follow the public health advice this weekend.”

