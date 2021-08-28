A further 1,997 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

On Saturday afternoon, 324 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital with 61 of those in intensive care
A further 1,997 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State.
The Department of Health said on Saturday afternoon that 324 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital with 61 of those in intensive care.
We continue to see levels of transmission of COVID-19 that are simply too high and would be categorised as a dark red country according to the ECDC.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) August 28, 2021
It is important that we continue to follow the public health advice this weekend. pic.twitter.com/b8yJLZUdrm
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged those who have not been vaccinated to come forward to do so.
In a tweet on Saturday he said: “We continue to see levels of transmission of Covid-19 that are simply too high and would be categorised as a dark red country according to the ECDC. It is important that we continue to follow the public health advice this weekend.”
More News
On Saturday afternoon, 324 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital with 61 of those in intensive care
Greencastle Coast Guard has erected temporary poles and tape around a large, deep hole on Sweet Nellie’s beach near Greencastle
Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 22 Covid-19 cases on Friday night up from 12 on Wednesday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.