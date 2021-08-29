North-west hospitals treating 48 Covid-19 patients

There have been six Covid-19 admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours
The number of Covid-19 patients at hospitals in the north-west has continued to rise.
There are 48 patients in the north-west’s two acute hospitals, up from 29 a week ago.
Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 24 patients at 8pm on Saturday, an increase of two in 24 hours. One patient is in ICU. There were six new Covid-19 admissions in the previous 24 hours, the joint-highest in the country, figures from the Health Service Executive show.
Sligo University Hospital is also treating 24 Covid-19 cases with one in ICU. The figure has not changed in 24 hours. There have been two Covid-19 admissions in the same period.
Nationally, 330 Covid-19 cases are being treated, an increase of 19 in 24 hours. The number of cases in ICU has increased by two to 61.
Beaumont Hospital in Dublin is treating the highest number of cases with 30.
