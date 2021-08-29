Another 1,706 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the State

The number of cases being treated in ICU is down one to 60.
The Department of Health has confirmed 1,706 new cases of Covid-19 up to midnight on Saturday.
In a tweet on Sunday the department said there are 347 people being treated for the disease in hospital, up 23 on Saturday. The number of cases being treated in ICU is down one to 60.
As of midnight, Saturday 28th August, we are reporting 1,706* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 29, 2021
As of 8am today, 347 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.
In Northern Ireland, 1,225 positive cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths have been reported in the previous 24 hours.
More News
Dr Tony Holohan has called on parents to be aware of the symptoms of Covid-19 and to keep children at home if they display any
Memorials, statues and wall plaques, as well as church inscriptions and grave markers will be included in the audit
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.