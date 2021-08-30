Continued increase in Covid-19 cases in north-west hopsitals

There were four Covid-19 admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours
The number of patients being treated at the north-west's two acute hospitals has continued to increase.
Fifty-four patients were being treated at Letterkenny and Sligo university hospitals on Sunday night, 27 in each, an increase of three in each hospital in 24 hours.
There were four Covid-19 admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours and the hospital was treating two cases in ICU. Sligo University Hospital saw two new cases in 24 hours with no Covid-19 patients in ICU.
Nationally, there were 361 cases being treated, up 31 in 24 hours, with 60 in ICU, a decrease of one.
Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was treating the largest number of cases with 34.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.