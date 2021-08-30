Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Continued increase in Covid-19 cases in north-west hopsitals

Fifty-four patients were being treated at Letterkenny and Sligo university hospitals on Sunday night

Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today  

There were four Covid-19 admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours

The number of patients being treated at the north-west's two acute hospitals has continued to increase.
Fifty-four patients were being treated at Letterkenny and Sligo university hospitals on Sunday night, 27 in each, an increase of three in each hospital in 24 hours.
There were four Covid-19 admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital in 24 hours and the hospital was treating two cases in ICU. Sligo University Hospital saw two new cases in 24 hours with no Covid-19 patients in ICU.
Nationally, there were 361 cases being treated, up 31 in 24 hours, with 60 in ICU, a decrease of one.
Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was treating the largest number of cases with 34.

