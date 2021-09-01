Donegal has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the country, new figures show.

The county, which has the second-highest incidence rate in the country, has a vaccination rate of 83.5%, with only Monaghan lower on 81.9%.

Monagan has the highest incidence rate in the country at 1,547.6 cases per 100,0000 over 14 days. Donegal has the second-highest incidence at 1,159.0.

Cavan, which has the third-highest incidence at 1,047.6, has a vaccination rate of 88.6%. The figures apply to the first dose among adults over 18 up to August 22.

The highest vaccination rate in the State is in Waterford at 98.5%, figures published by the Irish Independent show.

Other counties with rates below 89% are Longford (88.5%), Dublin (87.3%) and Laois (85.8%).

Neighbouring counties to Donegal have much higher rates of vaccination. Sligo has a rate of 95.8%, the fifth-highest, while Leitrim has a rate of 92.9%.

The HSE said it was possible some people living in Border counties were vaccinated in Northern Ireland. Republic of Ireland residents who are employed in a Northern Ireland health care setting have been entitled to be vaccinated there.

At the weekend, Professor Brian MacCraith, who heads the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine task force, said pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be used in areas with low jab uptake.

Targeted campaigns in local media will also be used in areas where vaccination levels are low.

The media campaigns will name pharmacies that are offering vaccination, he said.

“For example, over 20 in Donegal will be named in the coming days, where people can come up and get their vaccine,” he said.