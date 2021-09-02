Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Senior health official calls for people to get tested in area of Donegal with high Covid-19 incidence 

Walk-in testing centre in Buncrana to remain open until September 12  

Buncrana covid test centre

The HSE is encouraging those who live in the Buncrana area who have any concerns about Covid-19 to get tested

The walk-in Covid-19 service in Buncrana has been extended amid ongoing concerns about the high incidence of Covid-19 in Inishowen.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said the Covid-19 test centre is to continue operating until Sunday, September 12.

 It is encouraging those who live in the Buncrana area who have any concerns about Covid-19 to get tested.

The incidence of Covid-19 in Donegal is more than twice the national average and has been particularly high in Inishowen.

Director of public health in the north-west Dr Anthony Breslin said that due to the high positivity rate of Covid-19 in the area “we would encourage anyone who has any worries in relation to Covid-19 to come along to the testing centre and avail of the free testing”. 

“We would like as many people as possible to use this service,” he said.

“The HSE would also like to remind people that the incidences of Covid-19 are on the rise so public health practices like the wearing of face masks in public, washing your hands and not congregating in large numbers are now more important than ever. Also if you are feeling unwell, do not go to work or school and get yourself tested.” 

No appointment is required to attend the centre at Nailor’s Row car park behind Cockhill Health Centre. The centre is operating daily from 11am to 7pm daily. 

The HSE first established the pop-up centre in the first week of July owing to concerns over an increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Inishowen area. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the county to avail of the temporary facility in Buncrana. 

 

 

 

 

