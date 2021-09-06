Almost 18,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal since start of pandemic

Almost 18,000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Donegal since the beginning of the pandemic.

Figures from the Department of Health show 17,908 cases have been confirmed in the county up to last Friday. The 2016 census put the population of Donegal at 159,192.

Meanwhile, the incidence of Covid-19 in Donegal is continuing to rise against the national trend, which is falling.

The 14-day incidence in the county has increased by under 5% over seven days, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The incidence in the county has increased to 118.5 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days up to last Thursday from 1,132.6. The national incidence has dropped from 530.7 to 491.1 in the same period.

The five-day moving average in Donegal has dropped from 132 cases to 122, indicating the rise in the incidence is slowing.

The figures show Donegal had recorded 1,887 cases over 14 days.

Donegal remains the county with the second-highest incidence in the county after Monaghan which has a rate of 1,469.4.

Hospital cases

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped over seven days.

On Sunday night, the hospital was treating 14 Covid-19 patients, down from 27 on Sunday, August 29. The number dropped to 12 last Thursday and has climbed slightly since. There were no Covid-19 cases in the hospital on Sunday night. The hospital had four new Covid-19 admissions in the previous 24 hours.

At Sligo University Hospital the number of Covid-19 patients has remained high over seven days.

The hospital was treating 26 Covid-19 patients on Sunday, down from 27 the previous Sunday. The number dropped to 19 on August 31 but has been on the rise again since.

The hospital was treating one case in ICU on Sunday. There were three Covid-19 admissions in the previous 24 hours.

Nationally, 373 Covid-19 patients were being treated at hospitals around the country on Sunday night, up from 357 in 24 hours. The number of cases in ICU rose from 52 to 59.