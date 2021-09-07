No walk-in testing at Letterkenny Covid-19 testing centre

No walk-in testing will be taking place at the Letterkenny Covid-19 testing centre today
The Health Service Executive said on Tuesday morning that anyone looking to be tested should schedule a Covid-19 test online at www.hse.ie.
