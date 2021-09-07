Search

07/09/2021

Walk-in Covid-19 testing paused due to significant increase in people attending test centres

The pausing of walk-in testing may continue for the rest of the week and over the weekend

Calls for Covid-19 testing centre in Inishowen

The Health Service Executive is instead asking people to book tests online

Walk-in Covid-19 testing is being paused across Donegal and across the north-west due to a significant increase in people turning up to be tested.

The Health Service Executive is instead asking people to book tests online.
The pausing of walk-in testing may continue for the rest of the week and over the weekend if the numbers presenting for testing continue to be high.
A HSE spokeswoman said there had been a significant increase in people attending test centres in recent days. Walk-in testing has been paused to reduce waiting times at centres, she said.
The HSE announced on Tuesday afternoon that walk-in testing is not available at the Letterkenny testing centre at St Conal’s.
From Wednesday, walk-in testing will not be available at the Cleary Centre, Donegal Town, Sligo Covid-19 Testing Centre based in Finisklin, Leitrim Covid-19 Testing Centre based in Carrack-on-Shannon, Cavan CTC at Castlesaunderson and Monaghan CTC based at Cloghan GAA centre.

Testing will continue at all centres but must be booked online at www.hse.ie.

Dermot Monaghan, head of service primary care CHO 1 said: “The decision was made nationally to pause walk-in testing and encourage people to use the self-referral system. This reduces people’s waiting times. Booking using the self-referral online registration system should allow for the centre to run more smoothly.”

