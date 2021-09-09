Covid-19 outbreak leads to visiting restrictions at Letterkenny University Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been put in place at Letterkenny University Hospital following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Management said on Thursday the outbreak is impacting a number of wards.

There were 14 cases at the hospital on Wednesday night, the latest Health Service Executive figures show.

The Saolta Hospital Group, which manages the hospital, said an outbreak control team has been put in place in line with Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidelines.

In a statement, Saolta said visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the outbreak.

Visiting is being facilitated in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance but visitors are being asked only to attend if absolutely necessary and to be mindful of patient and staff safety.

Management is requesting that approved visitors will have received a Covid-19 vaccination in order to minimise the risk to patients.

Visitors are being urged to continue to follow all the public health guidance including wearing a face mask and using hand gel regularly.

The hospital allows one visitor per inpatient each day by appointment. Appointments are staggered across all ward areas each day at 6.30pm, 7.15 pm and 8pm.

Visits must be pre-arranged by family members and visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance. Visitors are required to complete a Covid-19 screening checklist before visiting the hospital.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds with the ward or unit manager.

Hospital appointments are going ahead and people who have outpatient or other appointments are advised to attend unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and advised not to attend.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, people awaiting a Covid-19 test or test result or anyone who has had a positive test within the last 14 days should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.