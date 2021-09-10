Search

10/09/2021

Half of the country’s ten Covid-19 hotspots are in Donegal

Incidence has dropped in most parts of the county over a week

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

All areas of Donegal have a Covid-19 incidence significantly higher than the national average

Declan Magee

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Half of the ten areas with the highest Covid-19 incidence in the country are in Donegal.

Five of Donegal's seven local electoral areas (LEAs) are amongst the ten worst areas for Covid-19 infection in the State.

The Carndonagh area has the third-highest infection rate in the State after the Ballybay-Clones and Monaghan LEAs in Co Monaghan.

The Buncrana and Milford LEAs are ranked fourth and fifth with Lifford-Stranorlar seventh and Glenties eighth.

All Donegal’s LEAs have incidences significantly higher than the national average of  450.9 up to Monday night.

However, all but two of the LEAs in the county had a fall in incidence over seven days.

The latest figures from the Department of Health on the breakdown of Covid-19 incidence across 166 LEAs cover the two weeks up to Monday, September 6.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, has the highest rate in Donegal. There was a sharp drop in the 14-day incidence from 2,210.6 to 1,426.6 cases per 100,000 people after 242 cases were confirmed.

In south Inishowen - the Buncrana LEA - the rate fell from 1,511.2 to 1,234 after 276 cases were recorded over 14 days.

The Milford area saw a rise in the incidence to 1,132.8 from 1,060.2 with 156 new cases.

In the Lifford-Stranolar LEA the incidence dropped slightly to 923.2 from 946.3 after 239 cases were recorded.

In the Glenties area, which covers west Donegal, the rate rose again. Incidence increased to 919.8 from 898.9 with 220 new cases.

In Letterkenny, the incidence fell again to 812.3 from 963.4 with 242 new cases.

The Donegal LEA, which covers south Donegal saw a drop from 845.5 to 811.6 after 215 cases were recorded.

The lowest rate in the country is in Fermoy in Co Cork with 104.4 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

