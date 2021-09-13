Search

13/09/2021

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence falls under 1,000

Incidence continues to drop in Donegal

Three Donegal areas among the top five highest Covid-19 rates in the country

The Covid-19 incidence in Donegal has dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence is continuing to drop although the county still has the second-highest rate in the country.
The incidence in the county has dropped by 19% in seven days according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
The rate in the county has also dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August.
The rate in the county last Thursday was 956.7 cases per 100,000 people over 14days. There were 1,523 cases over the previous 14 days. However, the five-day moving average has increased in the latest 24-hour period rising to 100 cases from 83.
Only Monaghan has a higher incidence than Donegal at 1,169.6 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.
Donegal’s incidence is still more than twice the national average of 438.2.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media