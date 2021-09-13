Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence falls under 1,000

The Covid-19 incidence in Donegal has dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August
Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence is continuing to drop although the county still has the second-highest rate in the country.
The incidence in the county has dropped by 19% in seven days according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
The rate in the county has also dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August.
The rate in the county last Thursday was 956.7 cases per 100,000 people over 14days. There were 1,523 cases over the previous 14 days. However, the five-day moving average has increased in the latest 24-hour period rising to 100 cases from 83.
Only Monaghan has a higher incidence than Donegal at 1,169.6 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.
Donegal’s incidence is still more than twice the national average of 438.2.
