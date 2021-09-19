What restrictions are easing tomorrow?

From tomorrow, Monday, September 20, a phased easing of restrictions will take place with protective measures in place.
From tomorrow, up to 100 people can attend indoor group activities, such as, dance and sports classes, where everyone has been fully vaccinated or has recovered from Covid-19 in the past 6 months.
Tomorrow will see a further relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland. This round will see the gradual return to workplaces, as well as changes to organised indoor and outdoor group activities. https://t.co/nS5bOURM8g— RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 19, 2021
Otherwise, pods of up to 6 people are allowed. Accompanied children under 18 do not need proof of immunity.
Restrictions on outdoor group activities will be removed.
Attendance at work for specific business needs can resume on a phased basis.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.