Covid-19 incidence falls across most of Donegal

All but one of the seven local electoral areas in Donegal have seen a fall in their Covid-19 incidence over seven days.

Three of the county’s local electoral areas (LEAs) are among the areas with the ten highest rates of incidence in the country.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show Mallow in Co Cork has the country’s highest rate at 898.6 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

The Lifford-Stranaolar LEA is ranked fourth with Milford and Letterkenny ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

Five of the Donegal LEAs had rates above the national average of 372.1, with just Glenties and Buncrana below.

The incidence rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA has dropped by 18% from 1000.4 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days to 842.1. There were 218 cases recorded in the 14 days up to October 4.

The rate has also dropped in the Milford LEA, falling by 24% from 1038.4 to 791.5 after recording 109 cases.

In the Letterkenny area, there were 229 new cases as the rate dropped by 21% from 1007 to 768.7.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, saw its rate drop by 10% from 683.8 to 613.1 after 104 new cases were recorded.

The Donegal LEA is the only area in the county to have seen its rate increase after it recorded 104 new cases. The incidence rose by 12% from 351 to 392.6.

The Glenties area recorded 82 cases which led to a decrease of 12% after the incidence rate fell from 389 to 342.8. Eight-two new cases were recorded.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, had the lowest rate in the county. The rate there fell from 451.6 to 330.9, a drop of 27%, after 74 new cases were confirmed.

The Wicklow LEA has the lowest rate in the country at 113.4.





