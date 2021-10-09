Another 1,940 Covid-19 cases confirmed

Saturday’s number follows 2,002 cases on Friday
A further 1,940 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.
As of Saturday morning, there were 352 Covid-19 patients in hospital with Covid-19, down two on Friday. Of the total, 74 Covid-19 cases are in ICU.
The figures show an increase in cases in recent days. Saturday’s number follows 2,002 cases on Friday. Speaking then, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days.
“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained,” he said.
Twelve Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, down four on the previous 24 hours
