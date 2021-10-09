Covid-19: 21 cases being treated at north-west hospitals

Twelve Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, down four on the previous 24 hours
Twenty-one Covid-19 cases are being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals.
Twelve cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, down four on the previous 24 hours. The hospital had four new admissions in 24 hours, the second-highest figure in the country.
Three of the cases are being treated in ICU.
Nine cases are being treated at Sligo University Hospital, down three in 24 hours, with one of those in ICU. There were five new admissions in 24 hours, the joint-highest with the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.
The Bunglas road in Teelin will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, October 11 and 12, for resurfacing works
Drumboe about to leave Whitehead in Co Antrim where it has been restored PICTURE: Donegal Railway Heritage Museum
The Drung Hill Road from Carndonagh to Drung will be closed for four days next week for essential repairs
