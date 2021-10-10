North-west hospitals treating 26 Covid-19 patients

The number of Covid-19 cases at Sligo University Hospital is up four in 24 hours
The north-wests’ two acute hospitals are treating 26 Covid-19 patients, Health Service Executive figures show.
Letterkenny and Sligo university hospitals are both treating 13 patients.
The figures, which cover up to 8pm on Saturday, show the number of cases has increased by one at Letterkenny University Hospital where three cases are being treated in ICU.
The number of cases at Sligo University Hospital is up four in 24 hours with one case in ICU.
Nationally, 366 Covid-19 cases were in hospital at 8pm on Saturday, up 27 in 24 hours, with 74 in ICU.
