Covid-19 intensive care cases increase by 20% in a week

Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said a rise in cases over the past four days has been matched with an increase in hospitalisations
The Department of Health has announced a further 1,384 cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am on Sunday, there were 382 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up 30 from Saturday, with 74 of those in ICU.
There were 1,940 cases announced on Saturday and 2,002 on Friday.
Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said there has been a 20% increase in the number of people in ICU with Covid-19 in the last week.
A rise in cases over the past four days has been matched with an increase in hospitalisations, he told RTÉ.
He urged people to continue to come forward and be vaccinated.
In Northern Ireland , another 1,115 positive cases were confirmed along with three more deaths.
Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said a rise in cases over the past four days has been matched with an increase in hospitalisations
Cllr Albert Doherty has called for intervention involving Government departments, local authorities and the Health Service Executive
Tommy Bonner: The Ballybofey singer-songwriter has said all sales from his next single will go to the mica families
A county councillor wants funding to be redirected from assets seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau to crime prevention initiatives
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.