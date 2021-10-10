Search

10/10/2021

Covid-19 intensive care cases increase by 20% in a week

Another 1,384 cases confirmed by the Department of Health

"Bumpy journey" ahead with Delta variant of Covid-19

Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said a rise in cases over the past four days has been matched with an increase in hospitalisations

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Department of Health has announced a further 1,384 cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am on Sunday, there were 382 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up 30 from Saturday, with 74 of those in ICU.

There were  1,940 cases announced on Saturday and 2,002 on Friday.

Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said there has been a 20% increase in the number of people in ICU with Covid-19 in the last week.
A rise in cases over the past four days has been matched with an increase in hospitalisations, he told RTÉ.
He urged people to continue to come forward and be vaccinated.
In Northern Ireland , another 1,115 positive cases were confirmed along with three more deaths.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media