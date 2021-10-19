Search

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence rising at lower rate than national average

Hospitals in north-west treating 33 Covid-19 patients

Almost 18,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal since start of pandemic

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in the county has risen by 3% over a week

Declan Magee

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence is increasing at a much lower rate than the national average.

The 14-day incidence of the disease in the county has risen by 3% over a week with the rate rising from 585.5 cases per 100,000 people to 605.6.

The national average has risen by 18% in the same period, rising to 466.3 from 394.4.

The number of cases in Donegal over the previous 14 days has increased from 932 on October 10 to 964 on October 17.

The five-day average number of cases in the county has dropped to 64 from 78 over a week.
Four counties have 14-day higher rates than Donegal: Waterford (944.3), Longford (883.2), Carlow (818.5) and Kerry (727.1).
On Monday, 1,578 new cases of Covid-19 were announced in the State.

Hospital figures

Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 17 Covid-19 patients on Monday night, down three in 24 hours, with four Covid-19 cases being treated in ICU.
Sligo University Hospital was treating 16 Covid-19 cases, down two in 24 hours. The hospital had no Covid-19 cases in ICU.

READ MORE: ICU patients admitted to Letterkenny hospital may have to be transferred to other hospitals

