Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate rises by 6% in a week

Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate has increased by 6% in a week, significantly lower than the rate of increase of the national average.
The county had 965 confirmed cases in the 14 days up to October 22 resulting in a 14-day incidence of 606.2 cases per 100,000.
The rate in Donegal is higher than the national average of 544.5 but that has increased by 26% in the same period.
Seven counties have a higher 14-day incidence than Donegal: Longford (1,105.9), Waterford (1,087.1), Kerry (926.2), Carlow (908.1), Laois (691.9), Limerick (624.9) and Westmeath (623).
Twenty-nine Covid-19 patients were being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals on Sunday night.
Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 12 patients with the disease, no change in 24 hours. The hospital had three Covid-19 admissions in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Sunday. Four of the cases were in ICU.
Sligo University Hospital was treating 17 cases. The figure remained the same in 24 hours and there was one new admission in the same period. The hospital had no cases in intensive care.
The Department of Health reported 1,845 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The number of patients being treated in hospital was 497 with 99 of those in ICU.
