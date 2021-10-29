Search

Rise in Covid-19 cases across most areas of Donegal

South Donegal area has the county's highest infection rate

Donegal recording more than 140 Covid-19 cases per day

No area in Donegal is among the ten highest rates of infection in the country for the third week in a row

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The Covid-19 incidence has risen in four of Donegal’s seven electoral areas in the last week.
Data on the spread of the disease across 166 local electoral areas (LEAs) in the State from the most recent 14-day period shows the Donegal, Carndonagh and Glenties LEAs all have rates above the national average of 587.1.
No area in Donegal is among the ten highest rates in the country for the third week in a row.
The rate in the Donegal LEA, which covers south Donegal,  rose to 883.3 cases per 100,000 over 14 days. The number of cases over the latest two-week period has risen from 167 to 234.
The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, has a rate of 848.9 cases per 100,000 people, up from 624.9. The number of cases over 14 days rose to 144 from 106.
The number of cases in the Glenties area has increased from 141 to 175 as the incidence increased to 731.6.
The incidence in the Letterkenny area fell to 567.3 from 647.8 as the number of new cases dropped to 169 from 193.
The infection rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar area has dropped to 544.6 as the number of new cases dropped from to 141 from 159.
In the Milford area the rate has dropped to 435.7 with 60 new cases.
The incidence in the Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has increased to 397.9 with 89 new cases over 14 days.
The highest incidence in the State is in the Longford LEA at 1,695.1.
The LEA with the lowest incidence rate is Belmullet in Co Mayo.

