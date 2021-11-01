Search

01/11/2021

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are taking place in Donegal this week

The clinics are aimed at making it as easy as possible for anyone who has yet to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to do so

People who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are taking place in Carndonagh, Buncrana and Stranorlar this week.

The Health Service Executive says the walk-in clinics are aimed at making it as easy as possible for anyone who has yet to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, to get vaccinated.

People who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval of 21 days between doses has been reached.

Anyone who had a first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine can come to one of the clinics and get a Pfizer second dose vaccine instead.

In Carndonagh, the clinics are taking place at Colgan Hall on Friday, November 5 from 12noon to 8pm, Saturday, November 6, from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday, November 7 from 10am to 6pm.
In Buncrana, the clinics at the Gateway Hotel are taking place on Friday from 12noon to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

Clinics in Stranorlar will be held at St Mary’s Parish Centre on Friday from 12noon to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

The clinics are open to anyone aged 12 and above. Anyone aged 16 or older can attend a walk-in clinic alone. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with a parent or guardian who will need to give consent for their child to get their vaccine. Children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

Those getting a first dose vaccine will need a PPS number. If you do not have a PPS number, you can still get vaccinated. You will need to bring proof of address. An Eircode, mobile phone number and email address must also be supplied.

Photo ID that has your date of birth is also required such as a passport, driving licence, Garda age card and school ID.

Walk-in clinics are for first and second dose only. You cannot get a third dose or a booster vaccination at a walk-in vaccination clinic.

