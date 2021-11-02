'No guarantee' on restrictions as Ireland records highest Covid-19 cases since January

Ireland recorded its highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since January today.

Health official have confirmed 3,726 new cases today.

The news comes just hours after Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the high volume of cases was ‘very concerning’ and that he could not guarantee that restrictions would not be introduced.

Mr Martin said: "There are no guarantees in relation to Covid-19.

"The modelling we received from NPHET was looking at a situation peaking towards the end of November.

"But it is very concerning, the high rise of cases."

The 14-day incidence rate is now 695 per 100,000 people - an increase of 18 per cent from last week.

There are now 493 people in Irish hospitals being treated for Covid-19, 90 of whom are in intensive care units.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Covid-19 is circulating widely in our community, but we have the tools to limit its spread.

“We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation and I urge anyone who still needs to get their Covid vaccine to do so.