There are ten counties where more than 10% of the population are not yet fully vaccinated
Donegal has the second-lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the State, the latest figures show.
Monaghan has the lowest uptake rate at 80.9% followed by Donegal on 81.3% and Laois on 84.7%.
There are ten counties where more than 10% of the population are not yet fully vaccinated, the HSE figures released to Newstalk show.
Figures up to the start of last week show three counties have a vaccination rate above 95% among eligible people.
Waterford has the highest uptake rate with 96.6% of over 12s fully vaccinated, yet it has the highest seven-day incidence rate in the State at 720.5 cases per 100,000 people. Donegal has the 13th highest seven-day incidence in the State with 390.7 cases per 100,000.
Carlow has a vaccination rate of 96.4% and Wexford with 95% while Wicklow, Tipperary and Sligo all have 94% of their population fully vaccinated.
In Dublin, Offaly, Longford, Cavan and Kilkenny, more than one in 10 people eligible for a vaccine have not gotten one.
In Cork, 95.5% of adults are fully vaccinated while 93.5% of over-12s are vaccinated.
READ MORE: 'No guarantee' on restrictions as Ireland records highest Covid-19 cases since January
Each Anam Cara group is co-facilitated by an Anam Cara volunteer parent and a professional facilitator
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.