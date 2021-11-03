Search

Donegal has the second-lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the State

Just 81.3% of Donegal's population fully vaccinated

There are ten counties where more than 10% of the population are not yet fully vaccinated

Donegal has the second-lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the State, the latest figures show.

Monaghan has the lowest uptake rate at 80.9% followed by Donegal on 81.3% and Laois on 84.7%.

There are ten counties where more than 10% of the population are not yet fully vaccinated, the HSE figures released to Newstalk show.

Figures up to the start of last week show three counties have a vaccination rate above 95% among eligible people.

Waterford has the highest uptake rate with 96.6% of over 12s fully vaccinated, yet it has the highest seven-day incidence rate in the State at 720.5 cases per 100,000 people. Donegal has the 13th highest seven-day incidence in the State with 390.7 cases per 100,000.

Carlow has a vaccination rate of 96.4% and Wexford with 95% while Wicklow, Tipperary and Sligo all have 94% of their population fully vaccinated.

In Dublin, Offaly, Longford, Cavan and Kilkenny, more than one in 10 people eligible for a vaccine have not gotten one.

In Cork, 95.5% of adults are fully vaccinated while 93.5% of over-12s are vaccinated.

