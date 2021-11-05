Most areas in Donegal have Covid-19 incidence below the national average

Most areas in Donegal are showing a Covid-19 incidence below the national average, the latest data shows.

The north Inishowen area has seen a significant increase in the infection rate, which is the eighth highest in the State.

It is the first time in a month that an area of Donegal has featured among the ten highest rates in the country.

The latest figures on the breakdown of infection rates across the 166 local electoral areas in the State show four of the seven LEAs in the county have seen an increase in the infection rate over seven days.

The Carndonagh, Glenties and Donegal LEAs have rates above the national average.

The Milford, Letterkenny, Buncrana and Lifford-Stranorlar areas have rates below the national average of 695 cases per 100,000 people on November 1.



The infection rate in the Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, rose by 37% to 1,167.2 cases per 100,000 after 198 cases were recorded in the latest 14-day period.

In the Glenties LEA, there was a rise from 731.6 to 769.3 with 184 new cases.



The incidence in the Donegal LEA, which covers most of south and south-west Donegal, has dropped to 709.6 with 188 new cases.



The incidence in the Milford LEA has risen to 588.2 with 81 new cases.



There was a drop in the incidence in the Letterkenny LEA to 537.1 with 160 cases recorded.



The infection rate in the Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, rose to 527.6 with 118 new cases.



The Lifford-Stranorlar LEA has the lowest infection rate in the county. The incidence there has dropped to 424.9 after 110 cases were recorded.

The Waterford City South LEA still has the highest incidence in the State at 1481.6 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

The lowest rate is in the Sligo-Strandhill LEA which has a rate of 378.6.

