15/11/2021

Covid-19 testing in Donegal jumps by more than 60% in a week

Donegal’s 14-day incidence has more than doubled in four weeks

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

There have been 1,835 Covid-19 cases in the county in the two weeks up to November 11

There has been a huge increase in Covid-19 testing in the county over seven days, the latest figures show.

Figures from the HSE show a 63% increase in Covid-19 testing over seven days in Donegal. Figures up to November 7 show 4,814 tests were carried out between the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town, up from 2,949 the week before.

Some 4,155 of the latest tests were carried out at St Conal’s in Letterkenny with the rest at the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town.

Meanwhile, figures show Donegal’s 14-day incidence has more than doubled in four weeks to 1,152.7. 

There have been 1,835 cases in the county in the two weeks up to November 11. The five-day moving average of cases has more than doubled to 144 over the last four weeks. The county has the eighth highest rate in the country and the rate is significantly higher than the national average of 1,036.5.

The incidence in the county has increased by 38% in the latest seven-day period.

The north Inishowen area has the highest incidence in the country at 1992.5 cases per 100,000 of the population over 14 days.

Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 19 Covid-19 cases on Sunday night, up one from Saturday night. The hospital had seven Covid-19 admissions in 24 hours. There were no confirmed cases in ICU on Sunday night.

Sligo University Hospital was treating 13 cases on Sunday night, up one in 24 hours, with one new admission in the same period. The hospital was treating three cases in ICU.

