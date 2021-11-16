Search

16/11/2021

Donegal recording up to 200 Covid-19 cases a day

Public health expert urges those with symptoms to stay at home as ‘there are cases everywhere’

Public Health expert says border not cause of Covid-19 rise

Dr Anthony Breslin has expressed concern about the spread of Covid-19 in communities in Donegal

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Up to 200 Covid-19 cases a day have been recorded in Donegal in recent days, the Health Service Executive’s director of public health in the north-west has said.

Dr Anthony Breslin has expressed concern about the spread of the disease in communities in Donegal with most cases being traced to social events, saying: “There are cases everywhere."

Last’s week’s peak was 182 cases last Wednesday, he said.

“We are in the mid-hundreds and up to the occasional over 200 in Donegal.”

There have been cases in schools but “we have no outbreaks” and “we don’t have any concerns about schools”, he said.

There have been a number of outbreaks in community hospitals and nursing homes but “nothing big” and the cases are not resulting in hospitalisations.

“Not a lot of them [nursing home residents] are getting ill and those that get ill, thankfully, the majority are not getting seriously ill - because of the vaccine,” he said.

No particular types of workplaces are showing to be more susceptible to outbreaks and most cases are “household cases,” he said.

Social events such as weddings, birthday parties, and stag and hen parties, are the sources of many of the cases, he said.

Dr Breslin urged anyone who is sick “not to go out the front door” and if sick at work to go home and get tested.

There have been situations where people at work with symptoms have spread the disease to colleagues, he said.

“If you have symptoms - don’t go anywhere. Get yourself tested,” he said.

Social distancing and the wearing of face masks will also help make the virus more controllable, he added.

READ MORE: Covid-19 testing in Donegal jumps by more than 60% in a week

