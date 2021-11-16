Highest number of daily Covid-19 cases confirmed since January

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 4,407 confirmed cases of Covid-19
As of 8am on Tuesday, 614 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 114 are in ICU.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "In the last 14 days, we have been notified of almost 55,000 cases of Covid-19.
"The only time we have had more cases in a 14-day period was in January this year, and, unfortunately, we do expect this figure to increase in the coming days."
