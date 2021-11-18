Search

18/11/2021

Hospitality industry experiencing nervousness from the public over rising Covid-19 rates

Bookings cancelled amid rising number of cases  

Hospitality industry experiencing nervousness from the public over rising Covid-19 rates

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The nervousness amongst the public about the rising incidence of Covid-19 is already impacting the hospitality industry, publicans and restaurateurs in the county say.

The rising level of the disease has led to calls from public health officials and doctors for people to reduce their socialising.

Mairéad Anderson from Anderson’s Boathouse restaurant in Killybegs said the nervousness is already impacting Christmas trade.

The award-winning restaurant has already had one large corporate booking for a Christmas party cancelled.

“I completely understand it,” Ms Anderson said. “These are large companies which are coming in with their staff around Christmas time and now they have cancelled as that is jeopardising their business if everyone gets together,” she said. She said there is nervousness due to the level of  Covid-19 in the community. “Covid is absolutely rife where we are at the minute.”

The restaurant is closed until next month but the business “needs a good, strong busy Christmas”. 

“I just can’t see it happening now,” she added. She said a “short-sharp” lockdown in November would help save Christmas business for the hospitality sector.

The restaurant is heavily booked for December but she is concerned as restaurants around the country have been experiencing Christmas cancellations.

More businesses have become Covid compliant in terms of checking vaccination certificates, she added.

She said businesses are “quiet and worried” about the situation.

 “We are being told we can be open but people shouldn’t go out right now. What is the point of being open if people are being told not to go out? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Pubs

Alice Lynch, chair of the Donegal branch of the  Vintners' Federation of Ireland, said the situation is “very uncertain”.

The owner of Maggie's Tavern in St Johnson said she had one booking for a family event postponed in recent days and planning for the weeks ahead has become difficult.

“It is very difficult to have any kind of family event,” she said. 

“Across the board there is uncertainty. You know Christmas is coming and you are trying to prepare, but you are thinking ‘what is going to happen?’ There is uncertainty. The [case] numbers are rising and you don’t know what to expect.”

READ MORE: Covid-19 testing appointments available in Donegal but referral slots full in Sligo

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media