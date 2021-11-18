Department of Health confirms another 4,650 cases of Covid-19 

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says one in six people have experienced Covid-like symptoms in the past week
A further 4,650 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.
As of 8am on Thursday, 643 people with the disease are in hospital, of which 118 are in ICU.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said approximately one in six people in Ireland have experienced Covid-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu like symptoms in the past week.
“The single most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test. If you want to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.”
