19/11/2021

Covid-19 infection rate rises across most of Donegal

North Inishowen has the country’s second-highest incidence

Covid-19: No increase in incidence rates across Donegal

The rate has increased in six of the seven LEAs in the county

The Covid-19 infection rate has risen across most areas of Donegal in the last week.
The latest figures,  which reveal the incidence in the 166 LEAs across the country on Monday, show the Carndonagh LEA has the second-highest rate in the country.

The Carndonagh, Milford and Buncrana LEAs have rates above the national average which was 1,160.7  cases per 100,000 people on  Monday. The rate has increased in six of the seven LEAs in the county.

There has been a slight drop in the Covid-19 rate in north Inishowen. The incidence in the Carndonagh LEA has dropped to 1,974.8  cases per 100,000 people over 14 days from 1,992.5 after 335 cases in the latest period.

The Milford area has the second-highest rate in the county after 236 cases were recorded. The incidence there has risen to 1,713.7  from 1,241.7.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, recorded  269 new cases over 14 days. The infection rate has risen to 1,202.7 from 1,064.1.

There has been a slight rise in the incidence in the Glenties area from 1,141.4 to 1,149.7 after 275 new cases were recorded.

In Lifford-Stranorlar, the rate has risen to 1,066.1 from 672.1 with 276 cases recorded.

In the Letterkenny area, the rate has risen to 1,030.5 from 899.6 with 307 new cases.

The Donegal LEA has the lowest rate in the county. The incidence has risen to  875.7 from  637.9 with 232 recorded cases.

The Drogheda urban LEA in Louth has the highest incidence in the country at 2,415.4 cases.

The LEA with the lowest incidence rate is Belmullet in Co Mayo which has a rate of 317.5.

