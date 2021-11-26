Covid-19 incidence falls across most of Donegal 

Only the Donegal and Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral areas (LEAs) have had increases in the infection rate
The incidence of Covid-19 has dropped in five of the seven local electoral areas in Donegal over seven days.
The Carndonagh and Milford areas are the only LEAs in the county to have rates above the national average of 1,268.4 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, November 22, the latest data shows.
None of the seven LEAs in Donegal are among the areas with the ten highest rates in the State according to figures which show the incidence in the 166 electoral local electoral areas across the country.
Overall, Donegal’s infection rate was ranked 17th in the country as of Tuesday, November 23.
The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, still has the highest infection rate in the county. The rate has dropped to 1,473.7 from 1,974.8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days after 250 cases were confirmed.
In the Milford area, the infection rate has dropped to 1,423.3 from 1,713.7 with 196 new cases.
The rate has risen in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA to 1,224.5 from 1,066.1 with 317 cases.
In the Letterkenny area, the incidence has slightly dropped to 1,080.9 from 1,030.5 after 322 new cases were recorded.
There has also been a drop in the Glenties LEA from 1,149.7 to 1,041 with 249 new cases.
The Donegal LEA, which covers the south and parts of the south-west of the county, has seen a rise from 875.7 to 1,038 cases per 100,000 people with 275 new cases.
The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has the lowest infection rate in Donegal. There the incidence fell to 992.6 from 1,202.7 with 222 confirmed cases over 14 days.
The Drogheda Urban LEA in Co Louth has the State’s highest incidence at 2,234.6.
The LEA with the lowest incidence rate is Belmullet in Co Mayo with 468.3 cases per 100,000 of the population.
The proposal for primary school children to wear masks was not unexpected and a final decision on the matter will be taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday.
The clinics are for healthcare workers and people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 152 days since their second dose vaccine
