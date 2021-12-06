Search

06 Dec 2021

Walk-in Clinics this week in Letterkenny for Booster Vaccines for People in their 60s

Walk-in Clinics this week in Letterkenny for Booster Vaccines for People in their 60s

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre, which has relocated to the Letterkenny Business Park, Ballyraine F92 FP83, will be holding walk-in booster vaccination clinics this week for people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or have an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone aged 60 to 69 who has already received a vaccine appointment for the coming days is asked to attend their appointment if possible, instead of coming to a walk-in clinic.

The walk-in booster clinic is a further opportunity for people who are unable to make their scheduled appointments, to get their booster dose. It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time and people may have to queue. Staff will be working hard to keep the queue moving and reduce the time people have to wait.

Letterkenny Walk-in Clinic for Booster Vaccine for those aged 60 to 69:

· Monday 06 December, 11am to 7pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 09 July.

· Tuesday 07 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 10 July.

· Saturday 11 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 14 July.

· Sunday 12 December, 8.15am to 5.30pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 15 July.

 

Anyone who has had Covid-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

Please bring your PPS number and a photo ID with you to the walk-in clinic. If your ID doesn't include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date of birth, such as, a birth certificate or a passport. 

