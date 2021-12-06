Walk-in vaccination clinics for first and second dose Covid-19 vaccine in Letterkenny this week

Anyone who is aged 12 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose Covid-19 vaccine, can go to a walk-in clinic at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre this week and get their vaccine.

The centre has relocated to the Letterkenny Business Park, Ballyraine, F92 FP83. The times for the walk-in vaccination clinic for dose 1 or dose 2 are as follows, Monday, December 6 from 3.30pm to 7pm; Saturday, December 11 from 1pm to 3.30pm and Sunday, December 12 from 8.15am to 12.30pm. No appointment is needed during the course of the three days.

People who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also come to one of these walk-in clinics, once the interval of 21 days between doses has been reached. In addition, anyone who had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and does not want a second dose of AstraZeneca, can come to one of these walk-in clinics and get a Pfizer second dose vaccine instead.

It will not be possible to get a booster dose vaccine at these walk-in clinic. All Covid-19 vaccines are free of charge.

If you have had Covid-19, please wait until it has been 4 weeks since you tested positive before you come for your vaccine.

For first dose vaccine, bring your PPS number but if you do not have a PPS number, you can still get vaccinated. You will need to bring proof of address. You will need your eircode, mobile number, email address and a photo ID with your date of birth.

If you are aged 12-15, parental consent is required. A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their Covid-19 vaccine and will need go to with the child to the walk-in clinic in person to give consent if they have not given consent online in advance. The child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to get the vaccine at their appointment.

Children aged 12 to 15 attending alone will not be vaccinated. If the parent or legal guardian has given consent online in advance, it is possible for them to ask another adult to bring their child to the appointment. If consent has not been given in advance online, the child's parent or legal guardian has to be there.

If possible, children aged 12 to 15 should bring a form of identification with their date of birth on it. If a 12 to 15-year-old do not have any identification, the adult who brings them to their appointment can confirm their identity and their age.

If you are aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID, you are asked to bring your birth certificate. If you also have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, such as a child benefit letter containing your PPS number, this will be helpful for staff at the vaccination centre. However, you do not need it to get vaccinated. You can go to any dose 2 walk-in clinic as long as your vaccination is due and you have proof of your first dose. For example, your vaccination record card. It does not matter where you had your first dose - even if you were vaccinated at a GP, pharmacy or in another country. You will not be vaccinated at a dose 2 clinic if you do not have proof of your first dose. If you lost your vaccination record card, go back to the GP or pharmacy where you got your first dose to get proof of vaccination.

Bring photo ID with you. If your photo ID does not have your date of birth on it, you should also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your date of birth.