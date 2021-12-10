Part of Donegal has one of the country’s lowest Covid-19 infection rates

A part of Donegal has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, new figures show.

The Milford local electoral area (LEA) has the lowest 14-day infection rate in Donegal and the seventh-lowest out of the 166 LEAs in the country. The infection rate there fell to 755.2 with 104 new cases.

The figures on the spread of the disease across the country’s LEAs published by the Department of Health show all seven of Donegal’s LEAs have rates below the national average of 1,355.1 per 100,000 people on December 6.

Four of the areas have seen increases in the infection rate over seven days

The Lifford-Stranorlar LEA has Donegal’s highest infection rate. The incidence has increased to 1,305.6 per 100,000 people over 14 days after 338 new cases were recorded.

READ MORE: Over 50s walk-in booster vaccination clinics to be held in Letterkenny this weekend

In the Carndonagh area, which covers north Inishowen, the rate has decreased to 1,279.2 with 217 new cases in the 14 days up to December 6.

The Letterkenny LEA has seen an increase in the infection rate to 1,238.6 with 369 cases.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has seen a slight increase in the incidence to 1,028.3 with 230 new cases.

In south Donegal, the rate in the Donegal LEA has also risen slightly to 939.9 with 249 new cases.

The Glenties LEA has seen a fall to 936.5 per 100,000 people after 224 new cases were confirmed.

The LEA with the highest incidence rate in the country is Portlaw-Kilmacthomas in Waterford with 2,400.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Manorhamilton in Leitrim has the lowest incidence at 388.1.