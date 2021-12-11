Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate has dropped over seven days

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Donegal has dropped over seven days.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre published on Friday show there were 1,658 confirmed cases in the county in the 14 days up to Thursday, down from 1,821 in the 14 days up to December 2.

The 14-day incidence has dropped to 1,045.1 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days in the same period, down from 1,143.9. The five-day moving average of cases has dropped slightly to 115 cases from 117.

The county remains below the national average 14-day incidence of 1,333.8.

The seven-day incidence in Donegal has increased, however, from 498.1 to 544.6 cases per 100,000 people. The county has also moved from 23rd to 16th on the seven-day ranking of counties.

Hospital figures

There were 16 Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday night, up one from Thursday. There was one admission in 24 hours and two Covid-19 cases were being treated in ICU.

The number of cases at Sligo University Hospital dropped by two to eight and there were three new Covid-19 admissions over 24 hours. The hospital was treating one case in ICU.

The Department of Health said there were 511 Covid-19 patients hospitalised as of 8am on Friday, of which 110 were in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is “in a very uncertain and unstable position due to the high incidence of Covid-19”.

“This is a matter of very significant concern as we wait for more evidence relating to the Omicron variant and the impact it may have to emerge,” he said.

Urging those yet to receive a booster or primary vaccination to do so, he said he believed the public health measures in place will work to slow and stop the transmission of the Omicron variant, as well as the Delta variant.

“Early indications suggest that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine will offer good protection against infection from Delta and Omicron,” he said.