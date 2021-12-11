Department of Health confirms another  4,004 cases of Covid-19

As of 8am on Saturday, 481 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, down 30 since Friday
The Department of Health has confirmed another 4,004 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am on Saturday, 481 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, down 30 since Friday. The number of Covid-19 cases being treated in ICU has risen by one to 111.
In an update on Saturday afternoon, the HSE said the Letterkenny vaccination centre is offering boosters to healthcare workers and dose 1 and dose 2 vaccinations for the rest of the day until 5pm as well as boosters for 50 to 59 year olds.
Booster doses will be available for 50 to 59 year olds on Sunday from 9am to 5pm.
The council is warning that delays are expected and is asking motorists to allow extra time for any planned journeys
