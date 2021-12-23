Search

23 Dec 2021

Covid-19 hospital figures rise in Letterkenny but national numbers drop to lowest since October

HSE figures show 21 people with Covid-19 were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday night

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Twenty-one people with Covid-19 were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday night, an increase of three in 24 hours

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There has been a rise over a week in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

HSE figures show 21 people with Covid-19 were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday night, an increase of three in 24 hours. One Covid-19 patient was being treated in ICU.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated has increased from 16 on December 15.

The figures show 20 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to the hospital in the week up to Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, 390 people with Covid-19 were in hospitals across the country, down 39 in 24 hours -  the lowest figure since October 10.

There were 100 people with Covid-19 being treated in ICU.

Opening hours for vaccination clinics in Letterkenny have been extended in the run-in to Christmas. Vaccinations, including boosters and dose one and dose two, are taking place at the Letterkenny vaccination center until 7.30pm on Thursday.

READ MORE: Taoiseach gives positive update after 'phenomenal' day in Covid-19 booster rollout

A further 6,307 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the State on Wednesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said many people have reduced their social contacts and changed plans “in order to protect themselves and their loved ones”. 

“This is a big sacrifice that many have made and will do much to protect all of us over the festive period,” he said.

 “It is important that we remember that Covid-19 will still be circulating at a high level after Christmas and into the New Year, and even though it is a difficult message to hear, we must all continue to keep our social contacts low and do all we can to continue to adhere to the public health advice.”

“Booster vaccination is accelerating across the country and the images we see of people queuing for their vaccine, prioritising that appointment before Christmas are heartening. Please stick with all of the measures that we know work as we move through the next few difficult weeks, including attending for vaccination.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media