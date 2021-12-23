Covid-19 hospital figures rise in Letterkenny but national numbers drop to lowest since October

There has been a rise over a week in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

HSE figures show 21 people with Covid-19 were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday night, an increase of three in 24 hours. One Covid-19 patient was being treated in ICU.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated has increased from 16 on December 15.

The figures show 20 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to the hospital in the week up to Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, 390 people with Covid-19 were in hospitals across the country, down 39 in 24 hours - the lowest figure since October 10.

There were 100 people with Covid-19 being treated in ICU.

Opening hours for vaccination clinics in Letterkenny have been extended in the run-in to Christmas. Vaccinations, including boosters and dose one and dose two, are taking place at the Letterkenny vaccination center until 7.30pm on Thursday.

READ MORE: Taoiseach gives positive update after 'phenomenal' day in Covid-19 booster rollout

A further 6,307 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the State on Wednesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said many people have reduced their social contacts and changed plans “in order to protect themselves and their loved ones”.

“This is a big sacrifice that many have made and will do much to protect all of us over the festive period,” he said.

“It is important that we remember that Covid-19 will still be circulating at a high level after Christmas and into the New Year, and even though it is a difficult message to hear, we must all continue to keep our social contacts low and do all we can to continue to adhere to the public health advice.”

“Booster vaccination is accelerating across the country and the images we see of people queuing for their vaccine, prioritising that appointment before Christmas are heartening. Please stick with all of the measures that we know work as we move through the next few difficult weeks, including attending for vaccination.”