Donegal has the State's lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate

Donegal is one of six counties with less than 90% of the eligible population fully vaccinated
Donegal has the lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country, the latest figures show.
An estimated 83.5% of the county’s population over 12 years of age is fully vaccinated, compared to 92% nationally. The figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 86.8% of the population of the county over 18 is fully vaccinated, compared to a national average of 94%.
Fully vaccinated is those who have completed two doses of a two-dose schedule or one dose of a one-dose schedule.
Donegal is one of six counties with less than 90% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, according to the figures which
Monaghan has the second-lowest level of over 12s fully vaccinated at 83.7%, followed by Laois (86.8%), Dublin (88.3%), Longford (89.2%) and Cavan (89.6%).
The highest vaccination rate in the country is in Waterford at 98.7% followed by Carlow (98.4%), Wexford (97%), Wicklow (96.5%) and Tipperary (96.4%).
Letterkenny University Hospital : The number of patients with the disease at the hospital has increased by ten in 24 hours
The Health Service Executive in the north-west stressed on Tuesday morning that urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with first
