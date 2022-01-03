Donegal public asked not to use out-of-hours GP service to book PCR tests

The public in Donegal has been warned not to use the out-of-hours GP service to try to book PCR tests.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said on Tuesday that the Nowdoc service is once again extremely busy and is experiencing a high volume of calls.

In the latest warning about the pressure the service is under, the HSE said urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with as a priority.

The HSE said the service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the emergency ambulance service which is the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies.

Dr Martin Coyne, clinical lead for Nowdoc, called on people with no Covid symptoms to go to their GP or book a PCR test online.

“If you have Covid symptoms, Nowdoc can offer advice and treatments - but if you have no symptoms, you should go to your GP, or look online, to book a PCR test,” he said. “Nowdoc is for urgent GP services, not routine care."

From January 1, the Nowdoc service has changed its number to 0818 400 911.