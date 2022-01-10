Search

10 Jan 2022

Letterkenny University Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country

Over 1,000 people with the disease in hospitals around the country

The number of people with Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by 46 in a week

Letterkenny University Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country.
Figures from the HealthService Executive show the hospital had 72 Covid-19 patients on Saturday night, an increase of 46 in a week.
The hospital has had the highest number of Covid-19 cases for two days in a row.
There were 11 new Covid-19 cases at the hospital in the 24 hours up to Saturday as the number of patients with the disease rose by six.

There has also been a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases at Sligo University Hospital.
The hospital was treating 20 cases on Saturday night, an increase of seven in 24 hours.
As of 8am on Monday, there are 1,063 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country, an increase of 79 in 24 hours. Eighty-three of the patients are in intensive care units with Covid-19.

