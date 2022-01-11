Search

11 Jan 2022

Almost 100 people with Covid-19 in the north-west’s two acute hospitals

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 71 cases

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hopsital: There have been seven new cases in the latest 24 period

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Almost 100 people with Covid-19 are in the north-west’s two acute hospitals, Health Service Executive figures show.

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 71 cases, with two of those in ICU. There have been seven new cases in the latest 24 period.

The figures show the hospital had three general beds available and the same number of ICU beds free at 8pm on Monday night.

READ MORE: Donegal parents urged to get information on Covid-19 vaccination ‘from a trusted source’

The number of cases at Sligo University Hospital has increased by three to 27 in 24 hours, with no Covid-19 patients in ICU. There were five new cases in 24 hours.

On Monday the Department of Health said there were 1,063 people in hospital with Covid-19, and, of these, 89 patients were in intensive care units.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media