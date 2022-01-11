Almost 100 people with Covid-19 in the north-west’s two acute hospitals

Letterkenny University Hopsital: There have been seven new cases in the latest 24 period
Almost 100 people with Covid-19 are in the north-west’s two acute hospitals, Health Service Executive figures show.
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 71 cases, with two of those in ICU. There have been seven new cases in the latest 24 period.
The figures show the hospital had three general beds available and the same number of ICU beds free at 8pm on Monday night.
The number of cases at Sligo University Hospital has increased by three to 27 in 24 hours, with no Covid-19 patients in ICU. There were five new cases in 24 hours.
On Monday the Department of Health said there were 1,063 people in hospital with Covid-19, and, of these, 89 patients were in intensive care units.
