Search

11 Jan 2022

Donegal had more than 2,500 recorded Covid-19 cases between Christmas and new year

County has the eighth-highest incidence rate in the country

Donegal recording more than 140 Covid-19 cases per day

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal recorded 2,537 cases of Covid-19 in the week between Christmas and the new year, the latest figures show.

The latest weekly epidemiology report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the spread of the disease across the country between December 26 and January 1.

Donegal had the eighth-highest infection rate in the country with an incidence of 1,593.7 cases per 100,000 people. 

The figures show the average age of the positive cases in the county during the week was 29.

READ MORE: Almost 100 people with Covid-19 in the north-west’s two acute hospitals

Westmeath had the highest incidence rate at 3056.2 cases per 100,000 population. This was followed by Clare, with an incidence of 1,974, Kilkenny at 1,855.2 and Longford with 1,820. Kerry had the lowest incidence rate at 884.9.

The report shows the extent of growth of the disease in the county since before Christmas. 

Figures for the week up to December 23 show Donegal had 1,111 cases and an incidence of  697.9 cases per 100,000 population, the 16th highest rate in the country.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media