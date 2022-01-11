Donegal had more than 2,500 recorded Covid-19 cases between Christmas and new year

Donegal recorded 2,537 cases of Covid-19 in the week between Christmas and the new year, the latest figures show.

The latest weekly epidemiology report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the spread of the disease across the country between December 26 and January 1.

Donegal had the eighth-highest infection rate in the country with an incidence of 1,593.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The figures show the average age of the positive cases in the county during the week was 29.

Westmeath had the highest incidence rate at 3056.2 cases per 100,000 population. This was followed by Clare, with an incidence of 1,974, Kilkenny at 1,855.2 and Longford with 1,820. Kerry had the lowest incidence rate at 884.9.

The report shows the extent of growth of the disease in the county since before Christmas.

Figures for the week up to December 23 show Donegal had 1,111 cases and an incidence of 697.9 cases per 100,000 population, the 16th highest rate in the country.