Fall in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 64 patients with Covid-19
The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped for the first time in a week.
As of Tuesday night, the hospital is treating 64 patients with the disease, down seven in 24 hours. The hospital had ten new cases in 24 hours and is treating three cases in ICU.
Donegal had more than 2,500 recorded Covid-19 cases between Christmas and new year
Sligo University Hospital is treating 28 cases, an increase of one in 24 hours. The hospital has no cases in ICU and has had six news cases in 24 hours.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,055 people in hospital with Covid-19 at hospitals across the country, down seven in 24 hours. Ninety-two patients are in intensive care units.
