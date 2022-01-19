Reduced hours at hospital restaurant due to impact of Covid-19 on staff

The opening hours of the restaurant at Leterkenny Universty Hopsital have been reduced from nine hours to five hours a day
The opening hours of the restaurant at Letterkenny University Hospital have been reduced due to Covid-19 related staff pressures.
The Junction Restaurant’s opening hours have been reduced from nine hours a day to five hours a day.
The Saolta Hospital Group, which runs the hospital, said the opening hours of the restaurant have been reduced to ensure that catering for patient services is not impacted by staff pressures due to Covid-19 related leave.
Last week the hospital had more than 200 staff off due to Covid-19.
The restaurant, which is used by staff and visitors, is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11am for breakfast, 12pm to 2pm for lunch, and 3pm to 5pm for evening tea. The normal opening hours of 8.30 am to 5.30pm are due to resume from January 24.
