08 Apr 2022

Letterkenny woman to face trial for theft and handling stolen property

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

08 Apr 2022 4:08 PM

A Letterkenny woman is to go on trial charged with theft and handling stolen goods.
Pearl Connors, of 3 Canal Road, appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with a number of offences between 2019 and 2021.
She is charged with handling stolen property including a Waterford Crystal vase valued at €575 on July 29, 2019. Ms Connors is also charged with handing 11 stolen bottles of vodka, three bottles of Hennessy, 70 packets of cigarettes, 50 cigarette lighters and a Lenovo tablet on the same date.

The 31 year old was also charged with the theft of groceries and clothing items valued at €32.50 from Dealz, Letterkenny on April 21, 2020, and confectionery and drinks valued at €14.75 also from Dealz on March 17, 2021.
Solicitor Patsy Gallagher told Judge Alan Mitchell that Ms Connors had chosen to face trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court.
The case was adjourned until June 20.

Local News

