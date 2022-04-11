Letterkenny woman says 'not guilty' to Easter egg theft

Letterkenny courthouse and (inset) Iceland
A Letterkenny woman has pleaded not guilty to the theft of almost €130 worth of Easter eggs.
Kathleen McDonagh was before Letterkenny District Court in relation to the alleged theft.
McDonagh (55), of The Big Isle, Letterkenny, was charged with stealing €129.50 worth of Easter eggs from Iceland, Courtyard Shopping Centre, on April 18, 2019.
The defendant spoke only to plead not guilty.
Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned the matter to July 6, 2022 for hearing.
