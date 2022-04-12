Four tyres slashed on car parked in Stranorlar

Gardaí are investigating after four tyres were slashed on a car parked on a Stranorlar street
Gardaí are investigating after four tyres were slashed on a car parked on a Stranorlar street in an overnight incident.
The incident occurred at Mulreany Terrace between Sunday, April 10 at 10.15pm and 9.40am the following day.
Gardaí say the owner of the car discovered on Monday morning that the four tyres had been slashed overnight.
Anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday night into Monday morning is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
Gardaí are urging drivers to ensure that they remain within the legal speed limits over the bank holiday weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.